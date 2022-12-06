23 Year Old Utah Man Dies in Collision Near Rock Springs

A Utah man, 23, is dead following a vehicle collision in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near mile marker 129 on I-80, near Rock Springs.

The patrol says the driver was eastbound on I-80 when the they lost control on the icy roadway.

The pickup slid through the median where it struck a Volvo in a broadside/head-on collision resulting in the rear passenger of the pickup being ejected.

This is the 124th person to die on Wyoming’s highways in 2022 compared to 107 in 2021, 120 in 2020, 142 in 2019, and 108 in 2018 to date.

