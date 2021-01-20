On Day One, Biden Targets Trump Policies on Climate, Virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — On his first day in office, President Joe Biden began dismantling Donald Trump's legacy by signing a series of executive actions that reverse course on immigration, climate change, racial equity and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new president signed the orders just hours after taking the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol.

With the stroke of a pen, Biden intends to halt construction on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.