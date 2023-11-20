Olivia Caldwell Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary and $1 Million in Research Grants

The Olivia Caldwell Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary at a special Donor Appreciation Event on Friday while also hitting a huge milestone of $1 million in research grants along with their partners at Stella Strong Fund out of

Douglas.

Attendees celebrated with confetti poppers and champagne while enjoying a delicious dinner at Occasions By Cory.

The Olivia Caldwell Foundation donated $140,000 to support pediatric cancer research, which matches their largest donation in the foundation’s history, bringing their total grants to research to $925,000 over the past 10 years. The research grant included $100,000 to support research dedicated to finding more effective and less toxic treatments for a variety of pediatric cancers, plus an additional $40,000 to double match funds given by the Stella Strong Fund of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to support research for DIPG brain cancer. DIPG brain cancer is an especially deadly pediatric cancer, which currently has a zero percent survival rate.

The Stella Strong Fund of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation also made a donation of $20,000 to support DIPG brain cancer research at Friday’s event, bringing their total giving to $108,000. The Stella Strong Fund is an established fund of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, which enables them to fundraise in memory of former Douglas resident, Stella Beard, with the support and infrastructure of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation.

“When combined with the funds donated by Stella Strong, we collectively have given an incredible $1,033,000 to support life-saving research projects,” said Katie Burchett, CEO/Founder of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation. “Together we ARE making a huge difference in the battle against pediatric cancer! We ARE providing better treatment options, hope and a future to children who otherwise would not have had one. And none of that would be possible without your equal belief in this mission and continued generosity.”

The research funded by the Olivia Caldwell Foundation and their partners with Stella Strong have led to better and more effective treatment options for 10 different types of pediatric cancers, including the one that killed Olivia Caldwell. They continue working together with the goal of providing better treatment options and hope to families in

memory of two special Wyoming girls, Olivia Caldwell and Stella Beard.

