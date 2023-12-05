Olivia Caldwell Foundation Announces nominations are open for Butterfly Ball King and Queen

Nominations are now open for Butterfly Ball King and Queen. The winners will receive crowns (duh) annnd an all-expenses paid vacation to the destination of their choice.

Interested? You can now sign up at the Olivia Caldwell Foundation's King and Queen competition. There is no cost to sign up, you simply send an email to prom@oliviacaldwellfoundation.org with your names, a couple's story, and a photo before January 05, 2024. Voting kicks off Jan. 8.

Couples competing in this competition will not only have the opportunity to earn an incredible vacation, but will also be raising money for a great cause! $1 raised is equal to 1 vote, with all proceeds going to support the missions of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, including funding life-saving pediatric cancer research, the Pediatric Specialty Outreach Clinic, Patient Advocacy Program, and Mental Health Support.

Learn more about the Butterfly Ball, the Prom King & Queen Competition, and the missions of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation by visiting www.oliviacaldwellfoundation.org.

