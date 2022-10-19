Old Business, New Location: Casper Homegoods Store Re-Opening

Lee Brennan Charles, a homegoods and decor store, is re-opening on Friday, October 21st from 4 - 8 PM.

The new location is at 136 S. Wolcott St. Suite 102.

It's hosting a line up of friends and small businesses including:

The owner of the store, Sam Harkins, told K2Radio News that she named the store after her kids using their middle names in their birth order.

Lee Brennan Charles originally opened in 2017 in Harkins' garage. Harkins moved down the street into an apartment building for a short time, but during the pandemic moved back to the garage location.

Harkins and business partners, Ryan McIntyre, Erick Burdahl, and Shane and JoAnn True, purchased the Wolcott Galleria Building in February.

When a spot opened up in July, Harkins knew it was the perfect spot to move her store.

Over the years the business has evolved from vintage, thrifted finds to more gift-giving merchandise like candles and decor.

The new store will feature a back room just for candle-making classes.

Harkins also said the store will accomodate gift-givers by wrapping purchases, using tissue paper, ribbon, etcetera.

Her vision for the future is incorporating more events into the shopping experience. She said she is community oriented and looks forward to creating opportunities for Casper shoppers to get together and have some fun.

