In May of 2021 and Wyoming Game and Fish Department temporarily closed a family fishing hot spot. The North Platte River Wyoming Fly Casters Memorial Public Access Area that also included 'Jessica's Pond'.

Jessica Pond

The reason behind the closure was to ensure that the Aquatic Invasive Species known as New Zealand mud snails (NZMS) didn't infiltrate the Wyoming's largest trout producer, the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery. The New Zealand mud snails were found in the North Platte River, near Jessica's Pond and it would've been devastating if they were to get into the hatchery.

NZMS

The NZMS were brought to the U.S. in the late 1980's and spread to many of the western states. It doesn't take much water for the mud snails to reproduce. They are an asexual species and can produce hundreds of offspring every year.

Luckily the fast action by game and fish kept the spread from happening and since the closing, there has been construction projects on the site to help prevent future issues.

During the year closing, the construction projects in the area have been completed and the North Platte River Fly Casters Memorial Public Access Area along with Jessica's Pond will re-open to the public Saturday May 21st. If you head out to the area, look around and check out all the improvements, you'll have easier access to the North Platte River, great fishing and family fun.

Because Aquatic Invasive Species can be so destructive to Wyoming's fish and waterways, WGFD reminds you to Clean, Drain and Dry all of the items that you'll use in the water of Wyoming. Be sure to have your boats inspected and get your AIS decal.

Use the Clean, Drain and Dry method on all of these items

Boats

Kayaks

Canoes

Life Jackets

Paddles

Shoes

Waders

Sandals

Floats

If you want to help change the world, take a kid fishing. This weekend would be a great weekend to get familiar with fishing at Jessica's Pond...make sure you have your fishing licenses if you're over 14.

