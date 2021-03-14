Officials Doubtful Buses Will Run On-Time in Casper Area

Casper city officials on Sunday said it's doubtful that Casper Area Transportation Coalition buses will run on time.

According to a news release, The Bus and CATC buses will experience delays on Monday.

"We will have a crew on standby in the morning," CATC Executive Director John Jones said. "I doubt, at this time, we will be able to get out on time but we will start when we can.

Casper city officials have issued an emergency-only travel notice.

All city facilities will be closed on Monday and garbage collection along with municipal court hearings will be suspended.

