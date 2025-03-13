Obituary: Marjorie Ann Goss

Marjorie Ann Goss: 1931 – 2025

Marjorie Ann “Marge” Goss, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming, at the age of 93.

Born on October 25, 1931, in Cuero, Texas, Marge was the daughter of Sophia (Sally) Gill and Sam Walters. She graduated from Palmer High School in 1949, the same year she married the love of her life, Bob Goss. Their marriage was a testament to love and devotion, lasting until Bob’s passing in 2012.

Marge was a natural entrepreneur, founding and running her own recruiting business, MGA. She had an incredible work ethic and a deep passion for helping others. She never met a stranger, always eager to strike up a conversation and lend a helping hand.

Her faith was central to her life. She served as a Senior Warden at Grace and St. Stephens Episcopal Church for several years before continuing her devotion at St. George’s Anglican Church. Marge’s leadership and dedication to her church and community were unwavering.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sophia (Sally) Gill and Sam Walters; her husband, Bob; her daughter, Gretchen; and her son, Ken. She is survived by her son, Bob; her brother, Richard Walters; her daughter-in-law, Monica; her grandchildren: Tyler, Rory, Ian, and Jamie; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Marge’s family was always her greatest joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Marge will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and boundless energy. She had an unstoppable spirit and a heart full of love, leaving behind a legacy of strength and compassion.

Services will be held at St. George’s Anglican Church, 217 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on March 17 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George’s Anglican Church in honor of Marge’s faith and dedication to her community.

