Obituary: Karen Ann Stephens

Karen Ann Stephens: 1944 – 2024

Karen Ann (Antolich) Stephens, 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas, Wyoming.

She was the only child to Margaret (Biggs) and Mitchell Antolich born Tuesday, January 25, 1944 in Pontiac, Michigan (Go Lions!). She excelled in school and loved being a Motown girl and could sing Aretha Franklin as if she was her backup singer. She graduated from Michigan Tech University earning a degree in Mathematics. Karen started her teaching career at the Academy of the Sacred Heart and really wanted to become a nun but her mentor, Sister Whalen, said she was far too pretty to be a nun and needed to go find a husband. So, she did. Karen married Chris Stephens and they were just shy of their 48th wedding anniversary. In September, 1978, they welcomed their first and only daughter, Collette.

Karen continued her teaching career in Casper, Wyoming at St. Anthony’s, CY Junior High, and was proud to be among the inaugural staff for Centennial Junior High. She coached Mathcounts for many years, and took teams to Washington D.C., fundraising by selling thousands of pencils and candy. She met many lifelong friends and placed well for her little Wyoming team. She had many students later tell her she was tough, maybe a little mean- but the best math teacher they had because they actually learned their math.

Karen loved word puzzles, Games magazine, bingo, and treasure hunts. She went on treasure hunts around Wyoming, West Virginia, and even to Scotland with Collette. She loved saying how the food was terrible there but the beer was good—but the Scotch at Glenlivet was excellent. She loved game shows and even tried out for Jeopardy in California. Karen and Collette went to the Price is Right twice and saw both Bob Barker and then to see Drew Carey. She’d say it was ridiculous they didn’t pick a gal from Wyoming with her UP-er shirt. Karen and Chris also traveled to Scotland, New Mexico, Utah, California, and the Easter Island. She hated the food in Utah and on Easter Island too.

Karen became a grandma to Liam in 2007 and Jack in 2010. She always loved celebrating their birthdays and hearing about their sports and academics. She always made them cookies—even though she just heated up frozen Schwann cookie dough. Karen made the VERY BEST lasagna and chicken and noodles. She cheered for the Broncos (what a celebration when they got their first Super Bowl win on her birthday) and the terrible Rockies, but her heart was always with the Lions and Tigers. Every year (even when the Lions made the last playoffs), she’d say, “They’ll blow it,” and they would.

Karen was fierce, loving, and above all, honest. She’d always say her favorite Rush Limbaugh-ism (and there were many): “It is what it is.” While Karen’s passing “is what it is,” she will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Stephens of Casper, Wyoming; daughter, Collette (Trevor) Williamson; and grandsons, Liam and Jack all of Douglas, Wyoming; and many friends.

A special thank you to the Douglas Care Center, especially her favorite nurse Faith (aka Martha), and Liza.

A private family/friend celebration will be at a later date.

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.