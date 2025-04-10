Obituaries: Rott; Tipton

Jerry Dean Rott: 1941 – 2025

Jerry Dean Rott (83) of Laveen, Arizona peacefully passed into eternity on March 24, 2025. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Janet Gayle (Norgaard) Rott; and his parents, Earnie and Grace Rott of LaValle, Wisconsin.

He is survived by his brother, Randy Rott and his wife Mary. He is also survived by his loving second wife, Beth Rott (formerly Jacobs of Tok, Arkansas) for nearly two years, who took outstanding care of him through the challenge of dementia. He is also survived by his three sons, their wives, and daughter: Jeff and Cheryl of Gillette, Wyooming; Jim and Bonni of Billings, Montana; John and Laura of Boise, Idaho; his daughter, Joy Hankins of Sorrento, Florida. He is survived by his nine grandchildren: Britni, Tyler, Ivana, Alex, Zac, Eli, Levi, Jaden, and Jared; and six great-grandchildren: Dreyson, Ryver, Noah, Joshua, Thomas, and Ava.

Jerry was proud to be a theology graduate of Miltonvale Wesleyan College in 1962 and then received an honorary doctorate from Southern Wesleyan University in 2005. He was a faithful servant of Christ most of his life as a pastor, church planter and superintendent in the Florida District of the Wesleyan Church. He started pastoring in Hancock, Wisconsin for the first 10 years of his ministry. He then planted a church in Gillette, Wyoming where he served for 17 years building a significant ministry that resulted in two additional church plants in the county.

His second church plant was in Billings, Montana where he pastored two years, then went on to be the Florida District Superintendent of the Wesleyan Church. There he continued to focus on church planting while serving for another 17 years. Most who were within the influence of his ministry would say he was a very loving, wise and skilled spiritual leader.

Jerry loved people most, but he also loved hunting, fishing and general outdoor activities with his sons and people he ministered with.

Jerry’s celebration of life service will be held at New Life Wesleyan Church, 1000 Camanche Drive in Gillette, Wyoming on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. A short reception will follow. All gifts in honor of Jerry should be directed to: New Life Wesleyan Church or the Florida District of the Wesleyan Church.

Erik Allen Tipton: 1986 – 2025

A Life Short-Lived

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Erik, who departed from this world on March 27, 2025, at the age of 38. Erik was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin, roommate and friend whose kindness, generosity, and spirit touched the lives of many.

Early Life

Born on July 4, 1986, in Casper WY, Erik was the cherished child of Rhonda McDonald and Daniel Tipton. From a young age, Erik demonstrated a passion for knowledge, which would become a defining aspect of his life. He attended Natrona County High School, where he excelled in USAA and High School Swimming and JROTC rifle team and drill, setting the foundation for a lifelong pursuit of excellence. Erik was an excellent marksman and took advantage of every opportunity to sharpen his skill.

Education and Career

After graduating high school, Erik attended Casper College, where he pursued CNC Machine classes, jump starting his career which ultimately distinguished himself to dedication, integrity, and expertise, achieving the position of Shop Manager at JR Race Car in Colorado.

Passions and Interests

Outside of his professional life, Erik had a deep passion for fishing, camping and longboarding. Erik also recently found joy in knife making, showing great promise with several early works demonstrating strength and beauty. He even rebuilt an antique power hammer to enable his efficacy. While growing up, Erik showed great interest in learning to cook, in particular baking. He took great pride in putting on the Thanksgiving spread but the pumpkin pies were his masterpiece. Being a foodie, he was always trying to make a recipe his own coming up with several masterpieces. From ribs to carnitas his little black book of recipes will be treasured. Erik was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and learned all he could about the early Vikings and their way of life. Making Lefse with his brothers at Christmas was a yearly event. He followed a Viking code for his conduct and interactions with others.

Legacy

Erik leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and resilience. His impact on the lives of those who knew him is immeasurable, and his memory will be cherished forever.

Erik is survived by his mother, Rhonda McDonald; father, Daniel Tipton; brothers: Shaun Tipton (Lesley) and Ethan Hennek; uncles, David Tipton and Randy McDonald (Frances); aunt, Laurie Dermody (David); niece, Karah McBeath; several cousins and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bruce and Beverly McDonald and Kaye and Billie Tipton.

Services and Memorial

A memorial service to celebrate Erik’s life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado, in honor of him.

Erik will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in peace, forever remembered and forever loved.