Obituaries: Cardinal; Coley; Daily; Harshman

Alma K Cardinal: 1932 – 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we honor the life of Alma K. Cardinal, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, who passed away peacefully on December 31, 2024, in Mahtomedi, Minnesota, at the age of 92. Born on January 2, 1932, in Lovell, Wyoming, Alma brought light and love to everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Katie Korell; and her husband, Donald F. Cardinal.

Alma is survived by her sister, Evelyn Bowers; her children: Linda Carter, Carla Gennaro, Ralph Cardinal, and Caryn Young; son-in-law, Joe Gennaro; and daughter-in-law, Kellie Cardinal; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Growing up on her family’s farm alongside her sister Evelyn, Alma’s childhood was filled with the joys of the farm: playing tricks on one another, tending the fields, horseback riding, and attending the Lutheran church that was central to her family’s faith. Her love of horses became a lifelong passion, reflecting her adventurous spirit.

It was during her years at Lovell High School that Alma met her soulmate, Donald Cardinal. Their friendship blossomed into a love that sustained them through Donald’s service in the Korean War. Alma faithfully awaited his return, and the two were married shortly thereafter. Together, they embarked on a new chapter at the University of Wyoming, where Donald pursued a Master’s degree in Geology while Alma had already began her studies. When their first child, Linda, was born, Alma chose to dedicate herself to family life, eventually raising four children: Linda, Carla, Ralph, and Caryn.

Known for her warm hospitality, she welcomed everyone into her home with grace and a heartfelt smile and lots of fantastic cooking! Alma had a remarkable wit and loved the camaraderie of card games, particularly bridge, where her skill often left others in awe.

An active member of her community, Alma led numerous 4-H initiatives, mentoring her children and many others in gardening, sewing, and other projects. Her high standards instilled perseverance and a commitment to excellence, values that remain a lasting legacy in the lives she touched.

Even as she aged, Alma’s zest for life remained vibrant. She cherished her bowling league and was still bowling strikes into her 90s, a testament to her enduring vitality and determination.

A celebration of Alma’s life will take place on Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Lutheran Church, 2300 Hickory, Casper, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grand Prix Scholarship Fund ℅ El Marko Lanes, 2800 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming 82604 in memory of Alma Cardinal.

Tina Coley: 1956 – 2024

Tina Marie Coley, 68, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on December 27, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Tina was born on August 9, 1956, in Miami, Florida, to Ben and Marion “Peggy” McCardel. She grew up in Miami and graduated from Miami Norland Senior High School in 1974. In 1977, Tina married Mike Coley, together they raised three children.

Tina was a generous and kind-hearted soul known for her love of animals, especially dogs. She was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and fondly recalled their undefeated season in 1972. One of her cherished memories was traveling with her daughter Cheryl to witness Dan Marino’s Hall of Fame induction. Tina found joy in long conversations with her son Colin, who supported her through life’s challenges. She also delighted in being a first time grandmother to Bailey Flores. Tina also took pride in her son Kent’s foster parenting efforts and was a proud grandma to all Kent and Melissa’s kids: Liu, Alexis, Alana, Marty, Zaedyn, Junior, Lucci, Jay, and Ariez. She talked about her grandkids all the time. Tina treasured her family deeply, and her children meant the world to her.

Tina is survived by her three children: Cheryl Flores (Ernie) of Casper, Wyoming; Colin Coley (Adam Mauth) of Casper, Wyoming; and Kent Coley (Melissa) of Billings, Montana; her father, Ben McCardel; sisters, Selena Medina and Jennifer Poston; brother, George Poston; former husband, Mike Coley; stepmother, Janet; stepsister, Melanie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Kellen Lee Coley, in 1981, and her beloved mother, Peggy, in 2021.

In keeping with Tina’s wishes, no formal funeral service will be held. Instead, her children will honor her memory by staying close to one another and the family with hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Linda Daily: 1948 – 2024

Linda Dale Daily, 76, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024, in Raytown, Missouri.

Linda was born on December 2, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Raytown South High School in 1967, and went on to marry Gene Daily, of Raytown, Missouri on November 20, 1976. Together they shared 48 wonderful years; a partnership filled with love, laughter, and many cherished memories. She was a devoted mother and together they shared five children: Jessie Daily, 52, Rusty Daily, 46, Jerry Daily, 40 (deceased 2019) Dennis Daily, 42, and Daniel Daily, 42; all of whom carry forward her vibrant spirit. She was a proud grandmother to 11, and loving great-grandmother to numerous great-grandchildren, who all brought immense joy to her life.

Linda was known for her funny and lively personality, having a knack for brightening every room she entered and all the lives of those around her. She had a special love for teddy bears, collecting Santa Claus figurines, indulging in her favorite Mexican foods, and never needed an occasion to bake the most delicious sweets.

Linda is survived by her loving husband; children; grandchildren; brother, Micheal Thompson; nieces, Jenny and Tracey Schmidli; and other close family members. Her warmth, humor, and love will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Gary Alan Harshman: 1957 – 2024

Gary Alan Harshman, 67, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on January 1, 2025. Born in Casper on August 20, 1957, the third of five sons of Ervin L. Harshman and June E. Harshman. Gary attended schools in Midwest, Casper and Gillette before graduating from Campbell County High School. He worked in the Gillette and Casper areas for many years before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, for work. Gary eventually returned to Casper, where he continued working until his retirement.

Known for his warm, friendly nature, Gary never met a stranger and had no enemies. His ready smile and willingness to engage in conversation made him a beloved figure among family, friends, and acquaintances. His absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved him.

Gary was especially passionate about music. From Elvis to Johnny Cash to the Eagles, his extensive collection of records, tapes, and compact discs was one of his greatest treasures. Gary had a rare ability to troubleshoot and repair any audio or video equipment, earning him the title of “go-to” technician for his family and friends when something needed fixing.

Gary also had an extraordinary memory. He remembered everyone’s birthday, shared experiences and special events. He was often the one family members called upon to refresh their memories for upcoming birthdays and anniversaries or past events.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Ervin Harshman; his brother, Brian; and his baby sister, Cecelia. He is survived by his mother, June Harshman; brothers: David (Judy), Mike, and Steve (Becky); as well as seven nieces and nephews: Shawn, Kristen, Riley, Sara, Megan, Josh, and Jesse; and five great-nieces and nephews; along with many cousins and extended family.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the charity of your choice in Gary’s memory are deeply appreciated.

Gary will be dearly missed, but his kindness and gentle nature will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.