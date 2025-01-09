(LETTER) Liz Cheney deserving of Presidential Medal

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section.

Dear Casper,

Sen. John Barrasso criticizes President Joe Biden for giving former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal for leading the Jan. 6 Committee and for putting country above party.

Barrasso claims that Cheney represents “partisanship and divisiveness.”

I thank Cheney for standing against a man who played a version of the national anthem at his campaign rallies that was sung by Jan. 6 prisoners who attacked police officers.

Moreover, in an interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News, Trump defended the Jan. 6 rioters’ “Hang Mike Pence!” chants.

Liz Cheney was right to refuse to normalize Donald Trump’s behavior.

Terry Hansen

Casper