(LETTER) Liz Cheney deserving of Presidential Medal

Dear Casper,

Sen. John Barrasso criticizes President Joe Biden for giving former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal for leading the Jan. 6 Committee and for putting country above party.

Barrasso claims that Cheney represents “partisanship and divisiveness.”

I thank Cheney for standing against a man who played a version of the national anthem at his campaign rallies that was sung by Jan. 6 prisoners who attacked police officers.

Moreover, in an interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News, Trump defended the Jan. 6 rioters’ “Hang Mike Pence!” chants.

Liz Cheney was right to refuse to normalize Donald Trump’s behavior.

Terry Hansen
Casper

