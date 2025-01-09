Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/1/25–1/7/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 1 through Jan. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Dalton Ryan Bogart and Allison Marie Owens

Gregg Michael Novotny and Rhonda Jane Perrie

Craig Allen Kwedor and Nancy Elaine Plummer

Caleb Joseph Nathan and Shaelyn Jean Wilson

Shawn J Kouri and Christy Marie Sensinich

