Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/1/25–1/7/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 1 through Jan. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Dalton Ryan Bogart and Allison Marie Owens
- Gregg Michael Novotny and Rhonda Jane Perrie
- Craig Allen Kwedor and Nancy Elaine Plummer
- Caleb Joseph Nathan and Shaelyn Jean Wilson
- Shawn J Kouri and Christy Marie Sensinich
