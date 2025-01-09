Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/1/25–1/7/25)

Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/1/25–1/7/25)

Shutterstock

Credit: Greg Hirst /

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 1 through Jan. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Dalton Ryan Bogart and Allison Marie Owens
  • Gregg Michael Novotny and Rhonda Jane Perrie
  • Craig Allen Kwedor and Nancy Elaine Plummer
  • Caleb Joseph Nathan and Shaelyn Jean Wilson
  • Shawn J Kouri and Christy Marie Sensinich

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain

The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio