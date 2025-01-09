Wyoming Birds that Stick it out During the Winter

My kids and I recently found bird tracks in the snow, and that made us wonder who they belonged to, which led us down the rabbit hole further. Too small to be turkey. Perhaps too big to be a finch. We think magpie. The swept snow where tail feathers graze the ground is telling.

Turns out, there are several feathered friends who stick around when the going gets rough around Wyoming.

Here is a list of some of our favorite birds that brave the Wyoming cold and stick it out. Maybe you'll spot one in your yard this winter!

Brrrrds that Don't Ditch Wyoming in the Winter Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM