Winter weather closes roads to high-profile vehicles; road advisories in place

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As a winter weather advisory remains in effect for southeast Wyoming, multiple routes have been closed due to wind gusts and blowing snow.

Strong winds and snow showers are set to bring hazardous travel conditions Thursday. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, gusts could blow at up to 50 mph. Combined with light to moderate snow, adverse weather conditions will reduce visibility and cause snow to drift across roadways.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported multiple instances of slide-offs Thursday morning.

Road conditions

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports slick roads and travel advisories across major routes in Wyoming.

The following is a list of roadways that may be closed or have travel advisories in place.

Closed roads, travel advisories

Interstate 25

Interstate 25 is closed to high-profile vehicles due to gusts. An advisory states other travelers should remain cautious as black ice and risk of extreme blowover are present.

A crash occurred Thursday morning that has blocked all lanes northbound at mile post 2 near Cheyenne. Drivers should expect delays.

Black ice may be on the roads near Wheatland and Glendo, particularly near exit 73, exit 92, Wyoming Road 34 and U.S. 26.

Interstate 80

A crash occurred Thursday morning that has blocked all lanes eastbound at mile post 384 near Pine Bluffs. Drivers should expect delays.

U.S. 26

Black ice may be on the roads between Glendo and I-25.

WYO 319

Black ice may be on I-25 and U.S. 18.

To view WYDOT updates on specific road advisories, click here.