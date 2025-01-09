WSO kicks off first concert of 2025 with guest conductor and ‘Classical Serenade’

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for its first concert of the new year with a program entitled “Classical Serenade.”

The performance on Jan. 18 will be led by Casper native Pat Patton as guest conductor.

According to a release from the WSO, the program will be a blend of romantic and contemporary pieces, starting off with Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite,” showcasing the orchestra’s string section in a brisk Baroque-inspired piece.

“To truly spotlight the winds and strings of the WSO, Classical Serenade will separately feature these instruments in the first half, including a string quartet with Concertmaster, Megan Karls, violin; Jennifer DePaolo, violin; Gary DePaolo, viola; and Ernie Glock, bass,” the release said. The wind section will then perform Dvořák’s “Serenade for Winds,” highlighting each wind instrument’s sonic character.

The second half will feature Haydn’s Symphony No. 45, dubbed the “Farewell,” which was written to highlight the orchestra’s oboes, bassoon, horns and strings.

A post-concert reception is scheduled at The Drinkery.

The concert is at NCHS’s John F. Welsh Auditorium, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and music starting at 7:30. Tickets can be purchased at the WSO’s website, in person at 225 S. David St., Suite 1, or by calling 307-266-1478.

