NWS Cheyenne: Cool & Unsettled Work Week Ahead

Areas along and west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see an inch of snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Monday morning:

500 AM MDT Monday, March 22 – A cool and unsettled weather pattern prevails through mid-week, with highs generally in the 30s and 40s and periodic chances for rain and snow showers. The best chance for precipitation will be Tuesday and Tuesday night, with potential for minor snowfall accumulations Tuesday night into early Wednesday especially for areas along and west of I-25. Any snowfall accumulations are generally expected to be around one inch or less.

The NWS says "another disturbance may impact the area Thursday night and Friday bring another chance of snow and colder temperatures."

