NWS: Blizzard Warning in SE Wyoming, Wind Chills as Low as -25F

Amid of a major winter storm, the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for an area in central and eastern Carbon County, as well as far western Albany County.

The warning covers Arlington and Elk Mountain, where four to six inches of additional snow accumulation and winds gusting up to 55 mph are expected.

Slick road surfaces and areas of blowing snow will impact the morning or evening commute, and strong winds could cause tree damage.

Wind chills as low as -25F could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel in the area should be restricted to emergencies only.

Anyone who must travel should have a winter survival kit with them. Anyone who gets stranded should stay with their vehicle.

The warning is in effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday.