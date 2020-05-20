Casper and Douglas could see severe weather Wednesday afternoon as thunderstorms develop and spread east into the Nebraska panhandle.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all or part of eight Wyoming counties.

Potential hazards for Casper, Glenrock, Douglas and other areas of eastern Wyoming include hail up to the size of baseballs, the likelihood of damaging winds and the possibility of flash flooding, though any flooding would mainly occur across the southern portion of the Nebraska panhandle.

For a large area of Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska -- including Torrington and Lusk -- a few tornadoes may occur, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The NWS anticipates severe weather to occur first in far southeastern Wyoming across Albany, Platte, Converse, Niobrara and Goshen counties from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. before spreading east into Nebraska and South Dakota between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.