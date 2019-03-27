UPDATE (3:18 p.m. Wednesday):

The National Weather Service has upgraded Casper to a winter storm watch, with three to six inches of snow forecast and up to eight inches of snow accumulation possible in some areas.

===============================================================

A round of spring precipitation is likely to leave Casper and surrounding areas with some snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

In a special weather statement issued Wednesday morning, the NWS predicts Casper will see three to four inches of snow accumulation Thursday night into Friday.

The weather statement applies to the lower elevations of Natrona County, including Casper and Jeffrey City, as well as Casper Mountain.

NWS forecasters expect travelers to encounter slippery roads as a result of the precipitation.

The latest road conditions are available at WyoRoad.info, by calling 511 or via the Wyoming 511 app.