The National Weather Service expects a few inches of snow to pile up in Casper as a significant winter storm moves through on Thursday.

Casper should see one to three inches of accumulation, while three to six inches of snow is possible on Casper Mountain.

In a special weather statement Tuesday, the NWS also said it expects north winds of 15-25 mph.

The weather statement is in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Roads could become slick, particularly US 20-26 west of Casper, I-25 north to Smokey Gap and Casper Mountain Road. Click here to see Meteorologist Don Day's latest travel impact forecast for WYDOT.

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning has been posted for parts of southeastern, eastern and east-central Wyoming, including Douglas and Glenrock.

Expected conditions in the warning area include snow accumulations of five to eight inches, ice accumulations of "a light glaze," and winds gusting up to 50 mph.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.