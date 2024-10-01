Notice of Two Upcoming Road Closures on I-25 in Casper Coming Up

As work continues on Interstate 25 through Casper, two closures are planned to help move the projects closer to completion.

The first closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will affect the southbound off ramp to Poplar Street only (exit 188B). Southbound off ramp traffic will need to use the Shoshoni Bypass exit (exit 189) to Events Drive then south on Poplar Street.

This closure will allow the contractor (Ames Construction) to move concrete barricade for a temporary off ramp as the new permanent off ramp is rebuilt. The closure is expected to last 10 hours.

The second closure is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. This will affect both lanes of travel between the Shoshoni Bypass and Bryan Stock Trail. Traffic will be diverted to Events Drive and Amoco Road, as has been done during previous closures. All northbound traffic will exit at Bryan Stock Trail (exit 185) and all southbound traffic will exit at the Shoshoni Bypass interchange (exit 189). The closure is expected to last six hours and will allow the contractor (Ames Construction) to perform maintenance and to install additional traffic control through the Center Street to Poplar Street area.

To avoid the closures and detours, please look at alternative routes to your destination. No access to businesses will be affected during these closures however, using the detours will add time to your drive. WYDOT thanks you for your patience and understanding as we work to improve local infrastructure.

Wyoming's Deepest Lake - Fremont Lake