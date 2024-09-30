Council to take public comment on Robertson Road zone change ordinance

Council to take public comment on Robertson Road zone change ordinance

9 city-owned acres are for sale off Robertson Road, and Trevett Lane, with proposed new zoning recommended to entice developers (Google Mapts

Credit: Greg Hirst /

CASPER, Wyo. — The public gets a chance to speak on the proposed zone change on 9 acres of city-owned land off Robertson Road on Tuesday The four lots are currently vacant and undeveloped, and the city had struggled to sell them off given the reported strictures associated with the current planned-unit development zoning.

The council twice discussed City Manager Carter Napier and staff’s proposal to have the two smaller lots facing Trevett Lane zoned C-2 for general business. The two larger lots to the north would be R-3 one- to four-unit residential housing.

loading...

Lots for Sale off Robertson Road, with proposed new zoning (CIty Of Casper)
That change would come in the form of an ordinance, which needs to go through three readings to take effect. The first reading and the accompanying public hearing will be on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Any individual development proposal would eventually go through the council as well.

Councilor Kyle Gamroth relayed the concerns among area residents about increased traffic overwhelming the roads, which were built to county specifications. He said there are already traffic bottlenecks at certain times of day at two intersections.

The full agenda for the council’s regular meeting Tuesday is here, and the information packet is here. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the The Lyric, located at 230 W. Yellowstone Highway. It will also be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio