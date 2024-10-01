Volunteers needed for fall Special Olympics tournament in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Special Olympics of Wyoming is hosing its Fall tournament in Casper from Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 11, and has put out a call for volunteers to help make the events happen.

Volunteers are needed to help keep score, assist with skills stations, and to hand out award medals for events. Those interested in volunteering can call 307-235-3062, or register online here.

Competitions will include bowling, cycling, bocce and soccer, involving more than 500 athletes and some 33 teams from around the state, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

Events will take place at the North Casper Soccer Complex, Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, Boomtown Blast, and El Mark-O Lanes. Everyone is welcome to witness and cheer the athletes as they compete in the tournament. A full list and schedule of events can be found here.