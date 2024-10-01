Wyoming 4-H celebrates National 4-H Week, encourages youth to get ‘Beyond Ready’

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming 4-H program is inviting youth ages 5–18 to join its ranks during National 4-H Week, which takes place Oct. 6–12.

This year’s theme, “Beyond Ready,” highlights the program’s commitment to developing leadership skills and preparing young people for success, a news release said.

Wyoming 4-H, a program of the University of Wyoming Extension, offers a wide range of hands-on learning experiences, from traditional activities like livestock showing and cake decorating to modern skills like robotics and photography. With the support of volunteers and extension educators, 4-H’ers across the state gain valuable life skills and engage with their communities.

“I have seen firsthand how 4-H shapes Wyoming youth into confident, capable leaders,” said Sam Krieger, Wyoming 4-H program leader. “National 4-H Week is an exciting opportunity to celebrate these accomplishments while encouraging more youth to join this vibrant, life-changing program.”

4-H is available in every Wyoming county and on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The program provides opportunities for youth to participate in camps, local and state fairs, national leadership experiences and even international trips.

To learn more about joining Wyoming 4-H, visit www.uwyo.edu/4-h or contact a local UW Extension office. County offices can be found at bit.ly/uwe-counties.

