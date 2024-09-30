PHOTOS: 3 injured in crash that sent vehicle through storefront Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — Three people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on East 2nd Street that sent one vehicle through the front of an unoccupied business space.

The call came in at 2:58 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, according to Casper Police Department Officer Darren Douglas, who spoke to Oil City News on the scene. A closure was implemented for both directions of 2nd Street between Grant and Lincoln streets as of 4:23 p.m.

Preliminary information is that a black passenger vehicle was southbound on Lincoln Street and attempting to cross 2nd Street when it was struck by a westbound Dodge Charger. A witness who said he had seen video shared by the business owner said the impact turned the black passenger around and it ended up reversing through the storefront.

loading...

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that sent one vehicle through the front of a vacant business space on 9/30/24 (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Douglas said speed on the part of the Charger is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

The extent of the injuries is unknown. Douglas said it was fortunate that no eastbound vehicle were affected during the high-volume hour. It was also fortunate that the business space was vacant and under renovation, he said.

loading...

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that sent one vehicle through the front of a vacant business space on 9/30/24 (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that sent one vehicle through the front of a vacant business space on 9/30/24 (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)