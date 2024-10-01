James Sack pleads not guilty to felony DUI for driving on Frosty’s bar patron

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to driving over and trapping a fellow Frosty’s bar patron under his truck in May.

James Sack, who was 55 when arrested, entered the plea to the single count of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury during his arraignment before Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson.

Felony DUI is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine between $2,000 and $5,000.

Sack’s public defender, Ryan Semerad, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Blaine Nelson agreed to keep his bond at $15,000 cash or surety.

The court will set a trial date later.

He is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

In the early afternoon on May 22, police, firefighters and ambulance crews responded to the parking lot of Frosty’s Bar and Grill, Casper Police Department spokesperson Amber Freestone said then. The victim’s legs were pinned under Sack’s truck, and he was freed by Casper Fire-EMS and taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Freestone said. Sack himself reportedly alerted the bar patrons to the emergency.

Witnesses in the bar told police that Sack and the victim had been inside drinking for several hours. A blood draw was conducted at the jail, and the results are pending.

During his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on May 23, Sack said he was a lifelong Casper resident, except for the six years he spent serving in the Army.