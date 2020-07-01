Notice of $20M Lawsuit Filed in Wyoming Deputy Shooting

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The mother of a man shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy has given formal notice she intends to file a $20 million wrongful-death lawsuit against a Wyoming county.

Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent says officials will discuss the notice, which is required before people can sue a government entity in the state.

Sheriff's deputy Derek Colling shot 39-year-old Robbie Ramirez after a 2018 traffic stop in Laramie.

A grand jury declined to indict Colling, who remains a sheriff's corporal.

Debbie Hinkel's notice alleges sheriff's officials failed to vet Colling before hiring him.

Colling was involved in two fatal shootings before being fired from the Las Vegas Police Department.