Notice of $20M Lawsuit Filed in Wyoming Deputy Shooting
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The mother of a man shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy has given formal notice she intends to file a $20 million wrongful-death lawsuit against a Wyoming county.
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent says officials will discuss the notice, which is required before people can sue a government entity in the state.
Sheriff's deputy Derek Colling shot 39-year-old Robbie Ramirez after a 2018 traffic stop in Laramie.
A grand jury declined to indict Colling, who remains a sheriff's corporal.
Debbie Hinkel's notice alleges sheriff's officials failed to vet Colling before hiring him.
Colling was involved in two fatal shootings before being fired from the Las Vegas Police Department.
