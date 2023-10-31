Nominations Open for Small Business Week Awards in Wyoming

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Wyoming District Office has officially launched the call for nominations for the 2024 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.

If you are an SBA Resource partner, Wyoming economic developer, lender that has provided financing to a Wyoming business, or part of a local Chamber of Commerce, the SBA wants to hear your stories about Wyoming businesses that deserve recognition. Self-nominations are welcome!

Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination. The Wyoming District Nomination Guidelines and district awards categories can also be found on SBA’s dedicated website.

The SBA Awards given in celebration of National and Wyoming District Small Business Week will include the following:

The Small Business Person of the Year - This award is given to small businesses that demonstrate a substantiated history as an established business. Other evaluation criteria includes, growth in number of employees, increase in sales, innovative product or service, response to adversity and the contributions by the nominee to aid community oriented projects. The President of the United States recognizes contributions of the small business community to the American economy and society by proclamation each year. Small business selected at the state level will move forward to compete at the national level.

Exporter of the Year - Any individual who owns and operates or who bears principal responsibility for operating a small business that is engaged in exporting may be nominated. Partners who jointly own and operate a small business may be nominated as a “team,” so long as the number of individuals in the team nomination does not exceed four. A nominee for Small Business Exporter of the Year must own or operate a business defined as “small” for its primary industry under the applicable SBA size standards. Wyoming state winner will compete at the regional level and if successful at the regional level go on to the national level.

Spirit of Wyoming Award - SBA Wyoming District Office will make Small Business Spirit of Wyoming award at the district level. This award will be presented to small businesses that demonstrate potential for success in the areas of growth in number of employees, increase in sales, steady growth of company and innovation and imagination in product/services. The nominee should also demonstrate the “Spirit of Wyoming” with contributions to their local community and a demonstrated spirit of volunteerism and community involvement. This is a statewide award.

The Wyoming District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission ONLY through the portal no later than December 7, 2023, 2:00 p.m. MST. No late submissions will be accepted.

Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered to accept their fare from Casper businesses. Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media