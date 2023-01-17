Noah Sides of Natrona Looks For Another Wrestling State Title

Natrona County High Scholl grappler Noah Sides had quite a run through the 182-pound class at the 2022 4A State Tournament, capped by a state championship as a sophomore. He posted a record of 33-12 last season and barely wrestled as a freshman going 9-7 but posted 2 wins in the 2021 State Tournament.

Sides took 2nd place at the Shane Shatto Tournament at 195 pounds, losing the championship match to Trevor Eldridge of Cheyenne East, a guy who he beat in the 182-pound semi-finals at State last season. Sides entered the Shatto Tournament at 15-3 and also faced some tough competition at the Kelly Walsh Duals over the weekend.

The young man is also a 2nd-team all-state selection at the linebacker spot in 4A football so he is a solid all-around athlete. We caught up with him after a victory in those KW Duals on Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Powell Wrestling Tournament Powell Wrestling Tournament