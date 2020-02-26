‘No Way Out': Demographics Drive GOP Nosedive on West Coast

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Demographic shifts are helping push the Republican Party into a nosedive along the West Coast.

The last Republican presidential candidate that California went for was George H.W. Bush. For Oregon and Washington, it was Ronald Reagan.

Now Republicans in the three states are struggling to hold seats in Congress, statehouses and city councils.

Experts cite migration patterns that are changing constituencies and the GOP's tack further to the right.

California, Washington and Oregon will hold presidential primaries next month.

None of the states are likely to go for President Donald Trump and there is little hope Republicans will claw back much ground in other contests.