It’s Not Safe To Travel On Multiple Central Wyoming Highways
UPDATE - 11:15 p.m.
No unnecessary travel advisories remain on I-25. Currently, the stretch of highway from Glenrock to Douglas remains under a no unnecessary travel advisory, as does the portion of Horse Ranch Creek Road to Tisdale Mountain Road.
I-25 is also under a no unnecessary travel advisory from Glendo to the US 18-20 junction.
US 18 from Orin Junction to Lost Springs is also under a no unnecessary travel advisory.
Wyoming 59 is under a no unnecessary travel advisory between Douglas and the Converse-Campbell County line.
Wyoming 93 is closed from Douglas until the end of the route.
Wyoming 95 is closed between Glenrock and its junction with Wyoming 93.
Wyoming 259 from I-25 to Midwest is under a no unnecessary travel advisory.
Wyoming 387 is under a no unnecessary travel advisory from Midwest to the Pine Tree Junction.
Wyoming 487 is under a no unnecessary travel advisory from its southern junction with Wyoming 77 to its junction with Wyoming 220.
Wyoming 34 remains closed from Bosler to the Albany-Platte County line.
UPDATE - 8:45 p.m.
According to WYDOT, I-25 between Douglas and Glenrock remains under a no unnecessary travel advisory.
WYDOT has also added the stretch of I-25 from Horse Ranch Creek Road to Tisdale Mountain Road to the unnecessary travel list.
Wyoming 34 from Bosler to the Platte-Albany County line remains closed.
UPDATE - 8 p.m.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, WYDOT has lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory for I-25 between Casper and Horse Creek Ranch Road.
But WYDOT has also issued new no unnecessary travel advisories for central Wyoming.
They include I-25 between Douglas and Glenrock and from the south junction of Wyoming 77 to Wyoming 220.
Wyoming 34 is still closed between Bosler and the Platte-Albany County line.
As a winter storm moves through central Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for I-25 from Casper to the Horse Ranch Creek Road.
As of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, it is the only travel advisory on I-25.
Meanwhile, Wyoming 34 remains closed between Bosler and the Platte-Albany County line.
