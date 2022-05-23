No Transit Services In Casper On Memorial Day

Casper Area Transit will not offer services next Monday in honor of the Memorial Day holiday, the city announced on Monday.

"Both ASSIST - Door to Door service and LINK - Fixed Route service will not operate and transit offices will be closed," the city said in a news release. "Normal services will resume on Tuesday, May 31 at 6:30 a.m."

Dispatchers will be unavailable on Monday, so ASSIST ride requests for Tuesday, May 31 will need to be made on Friday or Saturday before 3 p.m. Tokens and passes will be unavailable for purchase on Monday.

Normal office hours will resume Tuesday, May 31 at 8 a.m.

For more information, call 307-235-8273 for ASSIST or 307-235-8287 for LINK.