No Transit Services In Casper On Memorial Day
Casper Area Transit will not offer services next Monday in honor of the Memorial Day holiday, the city announced on Monday.
"Both ASSIST - Door to Door service and LINK - Fixed Route service will not operate and transit offices will be closed," the city said in a news release. "Normal services will resume on Tuesday, May 31 at 6:30 a.m."
Dispatchers will be unavailable on Monday, so ASSIST ride requests for Tuesday, May 31 will need to be made on Friday or Saturday before 3 p.m. Tokens and passes will be unavailable for purchase on Monday.
Normal office hours will resume Tuesday, May 31 at 8 a.m.
For more information, call 307-235-8273 for ASSIST or 307-235-8287 for LINK.