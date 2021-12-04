City of Casper Considering Adding ADA Complementary Paratransit Services

The City of Casper has announced that it is considering the addition of ADA Complementary Paratransit Services.

Per a news release from the city, there will be multiple open house events taking place for citizens to offer their input about the idea of paratransit services.

"Open house events where citizen input can be gathered are planned for Tuesday, December 7 from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. and Wednesday, December 8 from 4:45 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. in the Downstairs Meeting Room at Casper City Hall," the release read. "According to Casper officials, gathering citizen input about the new paratransit service details is important."

The city has developed a draft proposal for the services, stating that the goal of Casper Area Transit "is to provide the best possible transportation service to our customers."

"Casper Area Transit’s fixed-route buses are lift-equipped, making them accessible for people who use a mobility device or cannot climb stairs," the draft proposal states. "Our drivers receive special training in assisting people with disabilities. Our goal is to make our fixed-route accessible and convenient for everyone.

"Casper Area Transit’s door-to-door and ADA complementary paratransit service provides comparable service to our regular fixed-route service for citizens whose disabling conditions prevent their use of the regular bus service (must complete the application process) within defined service boundary. Door-to-door and ADA complementary paratransit applications are available in large print, PDF format or word format. The rider should expect a shared-ride service. Others may be picked up after you or dropped off before you reach your destination. Should the system reach capacity, passengers who are certified ADA paratransit eligible will be given priority. Whenever possible, fixed route buses are to be utilized."

If the proposal is approved, individuals may fill out an application to determine if they are eligible for the ADA complimentary paratransit services. Applications may obtained from the Casper Area Transit office at 1715 E. 4th Street in Casper.

A copy of the proposed draft can be viewed here.