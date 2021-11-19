Casper Announces Public Transit Schedule For Thanksgiving Holiday

Casper Area Transit, ASSIST and LINK have announced their Thanksgiving holiday schedule.

ASSIST is the organization's door-to-door service while LINK is a fixed route service.

On Thanksgiving Day, there will be no LINK or ASSIST services. The day after, LINK and assist will run from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On November 27, LINK and ASSIST will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with no Purple or Orange Route services.

The city says that requests ASSIST rides for Monday, November 29 must be made by Wednesday before 3 p.m. Tokens and passes will not be available for purchase on Thursday through Saturday as Casper Area Transit offices will be closed.

Normal office hours will resume November 29 at 8 a.m.