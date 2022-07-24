No Injuries Reported at Mills Fire That Damaged a Shop

According to a press release by the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD), at around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, the NCFD and the Mills Fire Department were called for a structure fire to the 200 block of South 5th Ave in Mills.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene found heavy fire coming from a detached shop with the fire going onto the property's home and neighboring structures.

Three people were in the house at the time of the fire but were alerted by neighbors and a passerby and were able to make it out of the home before firefighters arrived.

It is unclear when the three people were alerted of the fire or who the people in the house were.

Firefighters controlled the fire, preventing it from spreading to other structures, and searched the structure afterward not finding anything.

The damage to the house was only to the exterior, with minimal smoke damage inside the home, allowing the people who originally left the building to return to their homes after the incident.

According to the release, Casper Fire-EMS Inspector Mark Graff is currently investigating the incident, with the cause being unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

This article will be updated if any information on the cause of the fire is released at a later date.

The fire damage was significant to the detached shop and its contents, though it is unclear what exactly was damaged.

While there were no injuries reported by the occupants or responders on the scene, it is unclear how long the fire lasted.

According to the release, the Casper Public Communications Center, Casper Fire-EMS, Bar Nunn Fire Department, Mills Police Department, Banner Health (Wyoming Medical Center) ambulance, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power all assisted with the fire.