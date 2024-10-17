No injuries after Casper police vehicle involved in Mills crash
CASPER, Wyo. — There were no injuries resulting from a crash in Mills on Wednesday afternoon that involved a Casper Police Department vehicle.
Police spokesperson Amber Freestone confirmed this information to Oil City News, but had no other immediate information related to the incident.
The investigation into the incident will be turned over to another agency, as dictated by protocol, Freestone added.
