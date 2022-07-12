No Bullying Zone: Paul Rudd Befriends Bullied Colorado Kid

Bullying sucks and shouldn't be tolerated anywhere, anytime and at any age. Unfortunately, it's not going away anytime soon because too many people aren't taught this and don't have any plans to stop but the way we handle them and more importantly the way we react when we see it happening to others is everything.

That's what make this story about the already likable Hollywood star, actor Paul Rudd and what he did when he stepped in to reach out to this 12 year old boy who has been getting bullied at school.

According to CNN, Rudd heard about this 12 year old who has been going through an especially tough time with bullying down in Westminster at school and to make matters worse, not one student would even take a second to sign his yearbook.

This is when the cool part happens, Paul Rudd heard about this and decided to take matters into his own hands. Not only did he reach out via the social media post from his mother about the situation, he took the time to Facetime 12 year old Brody Ridder and even followed up with a handwritten note.

How cool is that? Just makes me love Paul Rudd that much more. If you think that was cool (and it was in a big way) this little care package that he sent the boy was above and beyond awesome.

