Casper Disabilities Council to Provide Viewing Area at Parade Day

According to a press release by the Casper Council of People with Disabilities (CCPD), they have secured a parade viewing location that will be designated for residents with disabilities on Collins between Wolcott and Durbin.

The CCPD collaborated with the City of Casper and The Science Zone and will have handicap parking.

Casper's Council of People with Disabilities is comprised of volunteer citizens who work together as an educational and solution-oriented advisory board to the City Council.

The CCPD will have a booth at the location, where people can learn more about the council and its initiatives, with members handing out free water.

Nikki Green, Event Chair for the CCPD, said in the release:

"We are so pleased to be a part of the parade in a way that makes sense for the people the CCPD represents. We are excited to offer an area along the parade route that is specifically reserved for residents who identify as having a disability."

Ethan Yonker, Treasurer with the CCPD, said, as far as he's aware, that they have provided a reserved area on every parade day for people with disabilities.

CCPD will include at their booth their partnership with the Friends of Dallason Park to provide ADA improvements at the park.

Those improvements include landscaping around the picnic pavilion pad and creating a ramp/access to the Rotary bench next to the playscape area.

Dallason Park is working with Wyoming Food for Thought to create a "Food is Free Garden," where people are encouraged to work in the garden, harvest food, and enjoy the area.

