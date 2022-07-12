Should A Safety Course Be Required To Use RV’s In Wyoming?

It's one of the best lines from one of the most quote filled movies and Randy Quaid delivers it perfectly as Cousin Eddie in Christmas Vacation...

Oh, that uh, that there's an RV. Yeah, yeah, I borrowed it off a buddy of mine. He took my house, I took the RV. It's a good looking vehicle, ain't it?

Wyoming is full of them all year round, but during the summer months, you can't drive down the road without seeing them all over...RV's...Recreational Vehicles.

Motorhomes, travel trailers, campervans, fifth-wheels, popup campers and truck campers are all sub-categories under RV.

For most, they're an investment that allows travelers to not pay for hotel rooms and still have all to comforts of home. It's really a great concept and has been around since the 1800's and if you've seen some of the ones on the road today, you know how great they are.

Today, RV's also carry a pretty large price tag and can sometimes be as expensive as your regular home. They're well worth the time and effort, but also worth learning about them and how to operate them before going out on your maiden voyage.

Until you have an experience with an RV, the process seems like anyone could do it easily. That of course isn't the case for beginners. If you've never driven a large vehicle or pulled a trailer behind your vehicle, it's quite the surprise when you decide to get an RV.

In Wyoming you're never going to get into a huge traffic jam or have to maneuver through big city traffic with the added pressure of not destroying your investment or someone else's. You still will have to know how to back the trailer into a tight spot, or know how to level and secure your camper, or know that low clearance levels are not your friend.

This old saying from the Spiderman movie comes to mind...

With great power, comes great responsibility

Not only are you responsible for your rig, but for everyone around you. Not knowing how to maneuver a large vehicle isn't easy for beginners and really you can never get too comfortable or bad things can happen.

To drive a regular vehicle in Wyoming, you have to pass a written and skills test and get a drivers license. If you buy a motorcycle in Wyoming and want to ride it on the street, you have to take a written and skills test before you can get your license. If you're going to drive a boat, it's advised that you take a course for safety so you know how to operate the boat safely.

What about an RV...In Wyoming you do need a special license if you're RV is over 26,000 lbs and/or towing a certain weight. Other than that, anyone can drive, haul or tow an RV without a special license or safety course.

In many states, you don't need anything other than a regular drivers license. Do you feel that's cause for concern? The same person that has multiple speeding tickets or accidents can jump behind the wheel or hook up to a large recreational vehicle with no source of training.

You can rent or buy RV's with no experience and just need a drivers license. Should there be a safety course requirement? Or a skills test? Even the most experienced drivers get into accidents, but what about those that have zero experience?

With a pull behind you have to know how to backup with a trailer, if you've never backed a trailer before...good luck. A drivable RV is way larger than a car and isn't all that forgiving when getting into a tight spot. Do you know how to level and hook up your RV? There are so many questions that need to be answered before you take off on an RV journey.

By no means am I saying you SHOULDN'T buy an RV...Just saying to be prepared before getting in over your head.

There are actual RV schools and RV training videos available. Honestly, if you're thinking of buying an RV, stop into an RV dealer like Smith RV and ask questions.

Knowledge itself is power -Sir Francis Bacon

After seeing these videos, you'll think twice about being on the road without a clue of driving or using an RV.

