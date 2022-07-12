Wyoming Loves Listening To Live Music, What Was Your First Concert?

One of the best things about Summertime in Wyoming is all the live music.

From smaller concerts at the Glenrock Town Square and David Street Station to nights full of dancing and fun at larger events like Cheyenne Frontier Days, you can find dozens of concerts to attend every weekend.

Nothing is better than being surrounded by hundreds of people all in one place with the same intention.

To listen to great music, dance, and spend time not thinking about all the stress of today's world.

Growing up in Milwaukee, I could easily attend Summerfest (the world's largest outdoor music festival). My first concert ever was at that event when I saw "The Barenaked Ladies" on one of their side stages.

I was about 13 years old, and I remember the excitement of being at the lakefront, jumping up and down with 100s of other people while screaming out the lyrics to "If I Had a Million Dollars"...those were the days.

We thought it would be fun to ask our listeners what their first concert was, and I think you're all as notalgic about your first concert experiences as I am.

What is the First Concert You Went to and How Old Were You? It's always a great trip down memory lane to think about your first concert. Here's a look at some of our listener's first concerts!

How jealous are you of the people that saw Elvis and the Beatles in concert?!

And while my husband has seen Chris Ledoux (like several of our listeners), I never had a chance to see him in concert.

There were hundreds more answers we didn't showcase in our gallery, you can find them below in the comments.

