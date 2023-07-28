New Mural for Downtown Casper’s Historic Yellowstone District

As part of the Nolan Project, Brick & Bond Real Estate has made it their goal to make downtown Casper thee spot.

For the past two weeks, artist Gamma Acosta, @gammagallery, has been creating a giant mural on the south side of local celebrity Jeffree Star's Makeup & Meat building in the Old Yellowstone District.

Jenn True, with the real estate agency, told K2Radio News she wanted to beautify the alley as there are plans to put a walking path along the way, leading to David Street Station.

"Public art has always been a focus of the Old Yellowstone District's Master Plan," says Community Development Director Liz Becher. "I'm tickled pink."

The privately funded mural relates to audiences both young and old. From left to right, there's a badger who had a bad fishing day, a ram, the elusive Wyoming jackalope, a rattlesnake sitting between an eagle and a yak, a bulldog, and a pomeranian—in loving memory of Star's dog Diva, who passed away in May.

Blood, sweat, and tears went into the new mural. Literally.

On Thursday temps reached 106 degrees next to the building.

Acosta says he worked on the project from the moment he woke till the moment he passed out each night. And he didn't sleep much.

"It's been emotional," says the Colorado artist.

He uses spray paint, no stencils. "There's no room for error."

Watching him work was incredible. In a matter of seconds, he skillfully and intricately created the Blacktooth Brewing logo on a pint glass.

The makeup mogul himself showed up to see Acosta put the finishing touches on the mural in hot pink platform crocs and a grey tracksuit with mirrored sunglasses for the occasion. His outfit was completed by a hot pink 9 mm pistol.

In California, Star had two guns. A rifle and a pistol. Guns were normal growing up, not taboo. He tells K2 News that his father, who passed away when he was five, was a marksman. However, the laws in L.A. were strict.

Star stated that as soon as he got his Wyoming I.D. he bought 60+ guns from Wyoming Gun Co. including a custom-made pink AR-15.

His best friend tagged along for the event, a self-described farm boy from Indiana by the name of Michael Hirschbine.

The two explain that they love Wyoming for the people. "There's nowhere like it." And sure, the wind is, well, the wind. "But", says Star, "No one blows harder than I do."

