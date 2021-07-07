New ‘Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’ Casper Location Set To Open This Month

A new restaurant is set to open on the west side of Casper soon. Fuzzy's Taco Shop is having its grand opening on Monday, July 19th, 2021.

The new eatery will be located at 3243 Talon Drive, Suite 400 and for their grand opening, the first 100 people will get a free taco plate every week for a year.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is known for it's Baja-style tacos and also their margaritas. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Fuzzy's operates more than 150 locations in 17 states. With the grand opening of the Casper location, that will officially make Wyoming the 18th state.

The Casper location is owned by John Johnson and will be the 14th restaurant in Johnson Restaurant Group's brands, which also includes Old Chicago, Johnny J’s Diner, FireRock Steakhouse, Wyoming Ale Works and J’s Pub.

The about section of the Fuzzy's Taco Shop website states:

The original Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is on Berry Street in Fort Worth, Texas. It was there that a glorious vision of taco heaven took hold in 2003: It would have frosty drinks. It would have good vibes. It would be the kind of place that you never want to leave. It would be a huge, craving-inducing success. Fuzzy’s earned a cult-like following, and that first location turned into more than 100 across the country. Today, people bring their dogs, party on our patios and feel the festive love every time they walk into a Fuzzy’s. And with locations popping up nationwide, our Baja tacos, Chips & Guac, and frozen margaritas are always within reach. Which is reason enough to celebrate with some, as far as we’re concerned.

As a self-proclaimed foodie, I am really looking forward to this location opening up. I have heard nothing but good things from my friends in Colorado that have been lucky enough to have a Fuzzy's Taco Shop in their area, so I will be not-so-patiently waiting for July 19th to get here.