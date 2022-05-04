Here’s Where Can You Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Casper, Wyoming

Cinco De Mayo has been celebrated since the Mexican Army beat the French at the battle of Puebla, May 5th 1862. One of the biggest misconceptions about May the 5th is that many people feel the day is the celebration of Mexican Independence Day, but that actually happened 50 years earlier and is celebrated September 16th every year.

Why Do We Celebrate In The US?

The funny thing about Cinco De Mayo is that we celebrate the day more in the U.S. than they actually do in the country of Mexico. The day is observed in the Mexican state of Puebla and in some other parts of the country, but not as widespread as it is in the U.S.

Throughout the U.S. there is very large Mexican population and you'll find the celebrations are larger in those areas, but communities all over the country celebrate.

Cinco De Mayo has been celebrated in the U.S. since 1863, mostly in the southern states that bordered Mexico. Today, the celebrations spread all across the country as a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.

How Can You Celebrate Cinco De Mayo?

Learning about the true meaning behind the day and sharing it with others.

Make the family some Mexican treats like churros, fried ice cream or sweet Mexican corn cake.

Create some cool Mexican themed crafts like maracas or pinatas

To many, it's a special day to hit up their favorite Mexican restaurant and eat their fill of tacos, fajitas, nachos and drink their fair share of margaritas and cervezas.

Refreshing Homemade Classic Margarita with Lime and Salt bhofack2 loading...

If eating at a Mexican restaurant is how you choose to celebrate the day, here's a list of Casper's favorite Mexican restaurants.

Casper's Top 8 Favorite Mexican Restaurants

Top 10 Places to Get a Burrito in Casper According to Yelp