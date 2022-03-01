Restaurants rumors are nothing new in Casper and the surrounding areas. Some have been lingering around much longer than others, but the workers in and around the previous IHOP location in Evansville have added a spark of life to one of the more creditable reports.

The Evansville IHOP permanently closed it doors back in August of 2021, but according to recent Google searches, that location is now listed as the address of Chili's Grill & Bar.

To further fuel the flames of food fire, two job search websites (Glassdoor and Indeed), posted management job listings in July of 2021, which was a good month prior to IHOP even closing.

It is worth noting that at the time of this article, the official Chili's Grill & Bar website only lists Cheyenne and Laramie for Wyoming locations, but at this point, there is real hope.

Chili's Grill & Bar is an American casual dining restaurant chain, along the lines of Applebee's, Buffalo Wild Wings and TGI Fridays. The company was founded by Larry Lavine in Texas in 1975 and is currently owned and operated by Brinker International, which also owns Maggiano's Little Italy and holds a minority stake in Mac Acquisition LLC, the owners of Romano's Macaroni Grill.

