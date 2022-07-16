Chili’s Evansville Location Grand Opening Set for August 2022

Casperites always get excited whenever new food options are made available locally, whether it be a restaurant or food truck.

In this case, the former International House of Pancakes (IHOP) building has been remolded, inside and out, for the transformation to our fair city's first Chili's Bar & Grill.

Their official grand opening is tentatively scheduled for August 8th, 2022 (according to the writing on the windows at least).

Chili's in Evansville DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

To be specific, our new Chili's is located in Evansville (the official address is 510 E Lathrop Rd, Evansville, WY 82636).

Chili's Grill & Bar is an American casual dining restaurant chain, along the lines of Applebee's, Buffalo Wild Wings and TGI Fridays. The company was founded by Larry Lavine in Texas in 1975 and is currently owned and operated by Brinker International, which also owns Maggiano's Little Italy and holds a minority stake in Mac Acquisition LLC, the owners of Romano's Macaroni Grill.

This will be only the third Chili's restaurant to open in the entire state of Wyoming, with the other two locations being in Laramie and Cheyenne respectively.

Get our free mobile app

Top 23 Best Places to Get a Hamburger in Casper