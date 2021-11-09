Casper Favorite ‘The Grab and Go Gourmet’ Is Now Closed

UPDATE:

The Grab and Go Gourmet is officially closed. They shared a message via their now deactivated Facebook page thank Casperites for their patronage and support, but they had completely sold out of food Wednesday, November 10th, 2021.

Original Story:

Casper is losing yet another one of its beloved locally owned and run eateries. The Grab and Go Gourmet is permanently closing its door on Friday, November 12th, 2021.

The official Facebook page for The Grab and Go Gourmet posted the following message earlier this morning (Tuesday, November 9th, 2021):

To my beloved Goers, with the heaviest heart, I share this news. GGG will be closing our doors this friday.

I appreciate every single word of encouragement and kindness from you all over the past 4 years. The GGG staff absolutely loves you all and your faces & smiles will be missed.

We would like to sell out our stock this week and offer everything at 50% off until friday.

We love you!

The Grab and Go Gourmet specializes in fresh take-out style dining and catering. Everything is made from scratch on a daily basis and as there about section states:

"with community and convenience as our goal".

Whether you're hungry for breakfast, lunch or dinner, the Grab and Go Gourmet definitely has you covered and with healthier options. They serve breakfast all day (which is definitely plus to folks like me), as well as offering online ordering for busy people on the go.

The Casper area recently lost Philly's Steak N' Company, which was located in Mills inside The Beacon Club.

