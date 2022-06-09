‘The Pretzel Lady’ Is Bringing Tasty Pretzels Back to Casper

After a two-year hiatus, Casper will once again have a familiar face in the Eastridge Mall food court area.

The Twisted Pretzel will be opening soon in the mall. The new eatery will be run by Carol Allred, who is affectionately know as the "Pretzel Lady", as she ran the previous location for almost thirty years.

A gufundme campaign has been set up to help get Mrs. Carol back up and running by her granddaughter, Lacey Strang, which states:

We are asking for donations to support the Pretzel Lady, Carol Allred, on re-opening a pretzel store similar to the one she owned for 26 years & operated daily for 28 years!

Your donation would be towards the opening for June- July in the same location her previous business was!

Mrs. Carol sure misses all her customers and cannot wait for the opening of her store to see & serve all of you again.

Thank you to all for the love and support. We cannot wait to fulfill that pretzel craving that all of Casper has been missing the last two years!

There has definitely been a void that needs to be filled in the Eastridge Mall food court for quite awhile. At the time of this article, there is only one eatery remaining, which is the Flaming Wok.

It will be nice to have hot and tasty pretzels back in the food court once again.

