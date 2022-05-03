New “Pho House” Restaurant Opening in Casper This Week

Casper is getting another option for Asian cuisine this Thursday, May 5th, 2022. Pho House is having it's soft opening, located inside of the Econo Lodge Hotel.

The upcoming restaurant made the announcement via their brand new Pho House Facebook page. They posted some pics along with a detailed message that read:

Hey Casper, welcome to Pho House!! 🍜

Join us for a soft opening welcoming Pho House on May 5th, 2022 @ 11am-8pm!

We will be serving crispy fried eggrolls as well as steaming hot beef broth noodle soup, famously known as Pho, topped with fresh herbs, limes, chilies, and other garnishes. It’s the perfect balance between salty, spicy, citrus, and sweet! You will have to try it for yourself. Bowl slurping is allowed without any judgement, we totally understand.

As you can see we currently have two menu items, however we are working on adding a variety of dishes in the near future! In the meantime, we are open to suggestions for menu items that you would like to see. Stick around for more big announcements that will be coming soon!

We look forward to seeing and serving you the best Pho you’ve ever had! 🍜

**LOCATED INSIDE OF THE ECONO LODGE HOTEL @ 300 W F St. Casper WY, 82601**

For any questions, comments, or concerns please call or email:

Vivi @ (307)277-1962 or phohouse307@gmail.com

If you've never had pho before, it is a Vietnamese noodle soup dish consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat (usually beef). It is delicious and personally, one of my all time favorite Asian dishes.

Make sure to follow the official Pho House Facebook page her for all their upcoming news.

