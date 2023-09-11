Never Forget: 22nd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks

On this day in history, nearly 3,000 people were killed after al-Qaida hijackers sent a plane into New York’s Pentagon and World Trade Center.

The 9/11 attacks were the worst assault on U.S. soil since the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where 2,400 people were killed.

It's been 22 years since that tragic day, but it is still fresh in the minds of many Americans.

Together, Natrona County Fire-EMS Departments and Law Enforcement Agencies are hosting a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Ford Wyoming Center on September 11th from 6 am to 1 pm. to remember the 2,977 lives lost on 9/11, including the 343 Firefighters, 23 NYC PD and 37 Port Authority Officers that died.

Community members are invited to join first responders in remembering the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and pay tribute to the 343 brave heroes who climbed the World Trade Center.

See pictures from last year's event below: